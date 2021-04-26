Warning wildfires could pollute Northern Ireland’s water supply 

Firefighters had to put out a large gorse fire on Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

NI Water has warned that wildfires like those seen in the Mourne Mountains over the weekend could potentially contaminate Northern Ireland's drinking water supply.

Firefighters from across the region battled the blaze over the weekend before finally being stood down on Sunday evening.

While the drinking supply has not been affected by the fire at Slieve Donard, NI Water urged people to be careful when visiting such areas.

They also urged members of the public to be aware of the risks of wildfires when visiting the countryside.

NI Water warned there is a greater risk of wildfires this week mainly due to strong easterly wind conditions and an increase in activities such as littering, use of disposable BBQ’s and burning of waste.

Rebecca Allen, Catchment Liaison Officer at NI Water explained the damage wildfires can pose to the drinking water supply.

"Many areas which might be prone to wildfires like the Mourne Mountains, are also areas which are unfortunately subject to fly-tipping which can cause wildfires," she said.

"While these places may well be insta-worthy, it’s important to remember they do an important job for all of us by providing drinking water and so they must be respected.

"A water catchment is where water is collected by the natural landscape into rivers, lakes and streams. NI Water control 24 drinking water catchments supplying water to all of Northern Ireland. While we are working hard to deal with the problem of wildfires, we can assure customers that tap water quality is unaffected and is of a very high quality."

Mrs Allen outlined the work that goes into keeping water safe and drinkable.

"Wildfires within these catchments not only pose a terrible risk to all life but removes the primary layer of vegetation, leaving the burned bare soil exposed to erosion which then makes its way into the reservoirs which is treated to become our drinking water.

“The great erosion caused by wildfire increases carbon and other polluting chemicals significantly in raw water in the area, where sediment is accumulated in streams, lakes and reservoirs. This makes it especially difficult and more expensive to treat at our facilities to the stringent standards required by the Drinking Water Regulations.

"A significant amount of other work by our water supply colleagues also has to be undertaken at the treatment works to ensure excellent quality drinking water during these times. Extra water samples have to be collected and analysed, streams from burned areas need isolated from our raw water intake, and other remedial measures like blocking streams to protect reservoirs.”

NI Water said it wished to remind the public the "deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately".

Members of the public were also urged to behave responsibly when visiting areas of natural beauty and to contact emergency services if they see any fires.