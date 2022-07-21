Warrenpoint bar creates wheelie bin cocktail inspired by south Belfast Twelfth incident

A bar in Warrenpoint has created a “tongue-in-cheek” cocktail inspired by a dispute in Belfast involving bins on the Twelfth of July.

Co Down establishment Number 7 Duke Street said they created their “Windy Smasher” drink as part of a “take on last week's fun and games in Belfast”.

The event to which they are referring involved an altercation involving a bin thrown in the direction of Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band as they paraded through the Holyland area of south Belfast on the Twelfth.

Footage which rapidly spread online on the day the incident took place appeared to show the resident of a house throwing a bin at the band as it passed in front of the property.

One 29-year-old man has been handed an official warning over the incident and another 46-year-old man was arrested and later released on police bail.

The bar revealed their alcoholic take on the infamous incident features a “secret recipe” with a double shot of rum.

The final touch involves the drink being served in a small black bin instead of a traditional glass.

The drink is garnished with both a Union flag and Irish tricolour, as they remarked “sure if you can’t laugh”.

The cocktail has divided users on social media. Some saw the funny side of the humorous creation, with many branding it “brilliant” and the post itself has been shared online hundreds of times.