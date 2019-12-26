Warrenpoint Christmas Eve death 'not suspicious'

A PSNI spokesman said officers were called to the scene after a report of the death of a man in a house on Charlotte Street. The spokesman confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious. (stock photo)

Emergency services attended the scene of a man's sudden death in Warrenpoint town centre on Christmas Eve.

A PSNI spokesman said officers were called to the scene after a report of the death of a man in a house on Charlotte Street. The spokesman confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The air ambulance was tasked to the incident and landed in the town centre.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11.53 on Tuesday, December 24, following reports of an incident in Warrenpoint.

"NIAS despatched emergency crews to the scene and the Charity Air Ambulance, with a HEMS crew on board, was also tasked to the incident.

"No patient was taken from the scene."