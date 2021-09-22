Warrenpoint: Man (20) charged in connection to series of ‘terrifying’ incidents

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to what police described as a series of “absolutely terrifying” incidents in Warrenpoint on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man has been charged with attempted robbery, burglary, aggravated burglary and a number of other offences.

He will appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The reported incidents took place across the Co Down town.

Police said a couple walking in the Charlotte Street area of the town were threatened by a group of men.

“Around ten minutes later, it was reported that a person had entered a house on Great Georges Street through a window, but was disturbed by the householder who then observed two males running from the scene,” police added.

A short time later police said a property at Slieve Foy Place was entered by two males who confronted the male occupant and made repeated threats to cut his throat while demanding car keys and cash.

The suspects were then said to flee the scene in a stolen black Toyota Yaris car as well as a quantity of cash, bank cards and a mobile phone.

The vehicle was later discovered burnt out in the Martin’s Lane area of Newry.

Detective Sergeant Kenny said: “These incidents were absolutely terrifying for the victims, who understandably are very distressed by the ordeals they have been put through.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Warrenpoint area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity at all, to get in touch with detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 73 for September 21.”