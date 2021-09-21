Warrenpoint: Police arrest 20-year-old man after string of ‘ terrifying’ incidents

Detectives have arrested a 20-year-old man following a series of “absolutely terrifying” incidents in Warrenpoint including one resident being threatened with a knife.

An update from police in Newry, Mourne and Down detailed a string of disturbing events that took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Kenny said: “At approximately 12.50am, a couple out walking in the Charlotte Street area of the town were approached and threatened by two males, one of whom was armed with a knife.

“Nothing was reported stolen, however, both victims were understandably left very shaken by their ordeal.

“Around ten minutes later, it was reported that a person had entered a house on Great Georges Street through a window, but was disturbed by the householder who then observed two males running from the scene.”

A short time later he said a property at Slieve Foy Place was entered by two males who confronted the male occupant and made repeated threats to cut his throat while demanding car keys and cash,

The suspects were then said to flee the scene in a stolen black Toyota Yaris car as well as a quantity of cash, bank cards and a mobile phone.

The vehicle was later discovered burnt out in the Martin’s Lane area of Newry.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and aggravated burglary along with a number of other offences.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Kenny added: “These incidents were absolutely terrifying for the victims, who understandably are very distressed by the ordeals they have been put through.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Warrenpoint area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity at all, to get in touch with detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 73 for September 21.”