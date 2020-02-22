Washout February as Northern Ireland set for more gales and rain

A NASA satellite image shows what may be named Storm Ellen moving towards Britain

Rainfall in some western areas of Northern Ireland in February has been approximately 160% of the monthly average, experts have said.

It comes as forecasters warn of more bad weather to hit the region. Gale force winds are expected to blow in on Saturday and Monday, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said more wintry showers are expected on Saturday, especially on high ground, which could see some sleet or snow.

"There's also going to be some gale force winds around the coast, so it's going to feel a bit colder," she said.

The weather warning for Saturday is now in place from 6am to 10pm.

"Sunday will potentially be a better day as the showers from Saturday die out. But it will become more unsettled as a low-pressure system comes across the Atlantic," Ms Maxey added.

A low-pressure system crossing the Atlantic means heavier rain and blustery conditions are expected from tomorrow evening into Monday morning.

"There's a wind warning on Monday, which takes in the northern edge of Northern Ireland," she added. "Gusts of 50-60mph and potentially 70mph along the coast are expected.

"The warning is in place from 9am to 9pm so it certainly will be blustery all day."

The Department for Infrastructure said "significant" rainfall in recent weeks has left water levels higher than normal in lakes and watercourses.

"Rainfall in February, so far, has been approximately 160% of the monthly average in some western areas," a spokesperson said. "As a result of these conditions localised flooding and disruption to travel is possible.

"Upper Lough Erne has now exceeded the maximum winter guideline water level and could rise further over the next few days and the Department's rivers team is working closely with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) in the South of Ireland to ensure that all practical steps are taken to reduce flood risk in the area," the spokesperson added.

The warnings were issued yesterday as large areas of South Wales and the English Midlands continue to battle extensive flooding and massive clear-up operations have started where water levels have fallen.

Fresh yellow warnings have been issued for South Wales tomorrow and the north of England on Monday.

A yellow warning is also in place for snow and ice across much of Scotland on Saturday.