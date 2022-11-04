Watch: Abercorn Bar’s ‘Super Dan’ saves cars from runaway kegs in Derry

A Londonderry bar owner has said he posted a video of himself chasing runaway beer kegs to “give people something to laugh about” as the footage gained over 32,000 views on social media.

Daniel McCallion, owner of the Abercorn Bar and Off Sales and star of the video which was recorded on Wednesday, told the Belfast Telegraph: “We had the empty kegs stacked out for delivery and a strong gust of wind just took them up.

“I was working behind the bar and I just heard the noise, but knew the delivery van hadn’t pulled up, so I knew they were away.”

Daniel then proceeded to run after the kegs which were making their way down the steep Bennett Street hill just opposite the bar.

“They were running off over the place, and I went flying over my head chasing them,” he said.

“It’s a really steep hill and a busy road, so I knew I had to get them stopped before they hit something parked or hit a moving car. I just stuck the foot out to get one stopped and next thing I just went flying. I got the two of them stopped though.”

Daniel says in the Abercorn Bar’s 40 year history, and despite the kegs always being located there, the comical incident, which was posted with the Benny Hill theme song onto the bar’s Facebook page, has never happened before.

“The boys are all having a good laugh at it. I looked on the videos and I had actually sent it to my daughter who took it and made it all up and posted it in our family WhatsApp group," he explained.

“Then my wife sent them to people and it started to go a bit viral."

He decided to post the video on the bar’s social media after seeing how popular it was with his family.

"I said to the boy who does the Facebook site to put it up for a wee bit of a something to lighten the mood in these dark times,” said Daniel. “I didn’t think it was going to get the reaction it did though.”

Asked if he’s feeling the brunt of his injuries after being videoed taking the nasty fall, Daniel said it’s “just a couple of wee scrapes, nothing major”.

“I'm a cyclist you see, so I’ve had a couple of knocks over the years so this is nothing. All the cyclists will be slagging me for saying I’m an expert – but I’m a faller now.”