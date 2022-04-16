Watch: An egg-citing surprise as Castlerock chocolatier creates a giant Easter egg for Newcastle’s Slieve Donard Resort & Spa

It's one of the busiest times of the year — at least for one chocolatier based on the north coast who has made a giant Easter egg hoping to make a lasting impression on hotel guests travelling to Newcastle this weekend.

The Chocolate Manor, based in Castlerock, has been hard at work this Easter and rounded off the bespoke treats it made this year with not one, but three giant eggs each weighing a whopping 10kg, one of which has been specially delivered to the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Newcastle in time for Easter Sunday.

Geri Martin is proprietor and chief chocolatier at The Chocolate Manor, which was established in 2012 in the Co Londonderry town.

Now in its tenth year, the chocolate maker has developed an array of bespoke chocolate pieces and has worked with a number of businesses and clients on a range of unique and different designs over the past decade.

Geri told Belfast Telegraph that the idea for a giant Easter egg came from another hotel a few years ago and the company decided to invest in a giant Easter egg mould for future creations.

Chocolatier Geri Martin created a 10kg Easter egg for the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa

“We missed a couple of years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so this is the first time in almost three years we are making the giant egg and the process is nerve-racking!” she explained.

“We made one for the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa this year, as well as one for a client and another for the Galgorm’s fairy trail.”

The giant Easter egg is created from 34% milk chocolate and decorated with 31% caramel chocolate and takes more than 14 hours to create.

The talented chocolatier said that in order to make the gigantic egg, she can only make one half at a time, as each half takes approximately 5kg of chocolate to craft.

“You have to temper the chocolate to create each half — and it is a lot to temper and set at one time, so you have to make sure it’s just right,” said Geri.

“It takes a couple of days to make each of the halves, as well as time to decorate. I’d say it took about 14 hours altogether from start to finish.”

The chocolate used to make the enormous Easter egg is all sustainably sourced from the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Ecuador via Callebaut, one of the few gourmet chocolate makers to craft its chocolate from bean to chocolate in Belgium.

Since 2012, Callebaut’s entire basic chocolate range supports sustainable cocoa cultivation, ensuring a fair income for participating cocoa cooperatives.

Geri said that, despite the challenges undertaken to make the mammoth sweet treat, the biggest of all is ensuring that it doesn’t melt once created.

“Each Easter we have to get the Slieve Donard hotel to turn their fire off at reception so that the egg doesn’t melt,” she said.

“There have been a few occasions when it’s started to melt and it’s been a real challenge — we either have to start patching it up or making it all again from scratch.”

The businesswoman said that storage is key to preventing the degradation of giant chocolate creations.

“You can’t keep it in the fridge, because the moisture ruins the chocolate,” she explained.

“What you need is for it to be kept at cool room temperature — and we have been lucky this year that it hasn’t been too warm.”

Transportation is also an issue when it comes to giant Easter eggs, it seems.

“The very first time I made one of these giant eggs I ended up putting the seatbelt around it to make sure it didn’t roll about!” said Geri.

“This time I packed it with loads of cling film and bags and set it into a padded box to make sure it didn’t move.

“It’s a very nervous drive all the same, as it is very fragile, so once it’s delivered safe and in one piece I breathe a sigh of relief.”

Michael Westin is the general manager for the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa and has worked with Geri on a number of occasions to create bespoke centrepieces for the hotel’s lobby and also for other corporate events over the years.

“Her Easter egg displays are always eye-catching, and, certainly in my time here, this year’s egg has been the biggest Easter egg in our centrepiece,” Mr Westin told this newspaper.

“For us, it’s important to support local business in terms of delivering an authentic experience. It is a key value for us as a company.”