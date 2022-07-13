Watch: Antrim band wearing green alien costumes goes viral at The Twelfth with more than 250,000 views on social media

An Antrim band parading on the Twelfth while wearing green alien costumes has gone viral on social media with one clip being watched almost 250,000 times.

The clip of the parade, featuring Steeple Defenders Antrim, shows dozens of the luminous green costumes wrapped round the members of the band as they march past crowds watching at the side of the road.

The slightly different take on the traditional band uniform prompted delight by many, but also led to confusion among others.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

One Twitter user who shared the video captioned it by saying: “I’ve watched this about 20 times and still can’t believe it’s real.”

However the band themselves shared an image of the costumes, with many calling it “brilliant”.

On social media, the video clip has been retweeted almost 1,000 times and has over 4,000 likes from users.