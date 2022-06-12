Watch: Armed police swoop as man with ‘weapon’ spotted outside Belfast Hospital

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident at one of the Royal Hospitals in west Belfast on Saturday.

The charge comes as social media video shows officers from the PSNI Armed Response Unit arrest a man with a weapon a short distance from the Royal Victoria Hospital on the city’s Falls Road on Saturday afternoon.

The man is accused of a number of offences including assault on police, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).