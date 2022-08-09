Watch: ATO robot inspects object at centre of west Belfast security alert

Police are currently at the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Norglen Parade area.

A number of residents have been forced to leave their homes.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Norglen Parade area of west Belfast investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area.

“A number of homes have been evacuated and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

“A further update will be provided in due course.”