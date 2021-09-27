Watch: Attempted theft of moped in Belfast

The moment a Deliveroo driver caught a young male attempting to steal his moped in west Belfast was caught on camera.

Video footage of the incident at the Westwood Centre on Kennedy Way shows a teenager attempting to break the steering lock and wheel the moped away.

The male, who was wearing a black tracksuit, then drops the bike when he is confronted by the moped’s owner Nathan Houston.

The 65-second video then shows the male make off on foot as the security team from the nearby Asda store give chase.

Police have arrested a male.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Houston (21), who has only been working as Deliveroo driver for three months, explained that the incident occurred around 5pm.

“I would sit just outside McDonald’s and wait for orders and I had just gone offline so I decided to push my bike over to Asda to get myself a few things for coming home,” he said.

“I literally locked the bike outside and when I came out the bike wasn't there. I looked and looked and rubbed my eyes a couple of times because I was so confused - I was certain I had left it there.

“It wasn't until somebody called over to me that a man had taken it and I ran up after it.

“It was terrible. I was in the shop for no longer for two minutes.

“He had completely snapped the steering on the bike so now it doesn't lock and there’s a bunch of scrapes on the side of the bike. He has completely mangled it.”

Mr Houston, who contacted the PSNI, hopes Deliveroo driver support will help cover the cost of the damage but he is unsure what will happen as he had just finished his shift.

“I rely on my bike so heavily and now I’m going to have to send it in to get fixed and see how much it is going to cost and try and work out how I fund that,” he added.

The PSNI said it is appealing for information.

A statement said: “At approximately 5.10pm, police received a report that a male had attempted to steal a moped from outside a retail outlet in the Kennedy Way area.

"Police arrested a male youth a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and attempting to take a motor vehicle without authority.

"He is currently assisting police with enquiries.”

The statement continued: “Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1368 of 27/09/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”