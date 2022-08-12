Watch: BBC NI political editor Enda McClafferty scooped wearing shorts with suit jacket during live TV report

BBC Northern Ireland’s political editor Enda McClafferty has left social media users in stitches after he was caught on camera wearing shorts with his suit jacket during a live news broadcast.

The father of three was speaking on the main 6.30pm news broadcast and dressed impeccably in a navy suit and tie.

However, little did the viewers know, the Donegal native was actually sporting a pair of shorts out of the camera shot in a bid to keep cool during Northern Ireland’s latest heatwave.

The moment was captured when one viewer shared a video on social media showing the journalist on TV, before running outside and capturing the man himself standing in full view just down the street.

Captioning the video, the uploader wrote: “Too hot for the full suit, the big man is wearing shorts.”

The video uploaded by entertainment and news site LADbible has been shared thousands of times on both Twitter and Instagram and has tens of thousands of views across both platforms.

Speaking about the moment, the man himself said it was a case of “lesson learned”.

"My secret is out there, I thought I was in the clear,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

"I thought I could get away with wearing on the top half a suit, but on the bottom half a pair of shorts because it has been very warm over the course of the past week.

"Little did I know there was an eagle eyed householder not that far away with a camera phone to hand who raced out pretty quickly snapped a shot of the television screen and then did a quick pan outside and caught me standing in my shorts, chino shorts.

"Lesson learned.”