Watch: BBC Trooping the Colour coverage sparks online criticism after former Army officer refers to Irish Guards as ‘micks’

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton also referred to ‘Irish irrational tenth’ during broadcast

Members of the Irish guards march along the Mall as they take part in the Royal Procession as it returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A former officer in the Irish Guards has faced criticism on social media after he defended using the term “mick” to refer to the regiment during the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton – who served in the British Army until 1998 and was himself an Irish Guard – was speaking as part of the BBC coverage of the celebrations on Thursday morning.

Alongside presenter Huw Edwards, the pair were observing the festivities in London when Mr Lowther-Pinkerton described the performance of the soldiers as a “great mick cocktail”.

“The micks have this fantastic mix of guard's discipline and pursuit of excellence with their Irish irrational tenth, if I can quote Lawrence of Arabia,” he said.

“Which makes it the best regiment on the planet, I would say that.”

Using the term 'mick’ in reference to Irish people has long been considered derogatory, especially in places with large immigrant Irish populations such as the UK or the US.

After the comments, the BBC presenter Huw Edwards added: “Some people watching might think that [mick] is not an altogether nice term, but it is worth underlining it is what you Irish Guards call yourself.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Responding, the former army officer responded: “It is what we call ourselves and actually it has been our nickname for so long that any connotations that may or may not have been have worn off.”

Following the conversation, a number of users took to Twitter to question the use of the term.

User Joe Dwyer wrote: “The year is 2022… and a BBC presenter and someone from the British Army are explaining why “micks” actually isn’t an offensive term for Irish people.”

Others joined in the criticism, with one person adding: “There is so much that is deeply offensive about this that I just don't know where to begin.”

John O’Brennan said: “They really went there: The irrational Irish "Micks". I'm sure Irish people everywhere will embrace the Jubilee celebrations even more after this.”

The BBC has been contacted for a response.