Watch: Belfast arsonists caught on CCTV setting cars ablaze in quiet cul-de-sac

A family was left terrified after thugs attacked cars in a quiet west Belfast cul-de-sac on Sunday morning.

The attacks in Poleglass happened at around 3.40am, according to Collin Sinn Fein councillor Stephen Magennis.

“We saw them on the CCTV,” he said.

“There were wee children inside the house when it happened.

“The whole family are terrified.

“They splashed petrol over four cars, but thankfully only one of them went up.

“If they’d all exploded we’d be looking at a very different scene.”

Mr Magennis said police were investigating the incident.

The scene in the Laurelbank area of Poleglass, where cars were damaged in an arson attack. Photo by Press Eye

CCTV video footage captured two people attacking cars in the street. As well as setting fire to two cars they also appeared to slash tyres of other vehicles.

"No one knows what was behind it," councillor Magennis added saying police were quickly on the scene.

"This could have been very different and I have appealed for anyone who knows anything, or a motive for this, to contact police.

"I know the guy targeted and he is not involved in anything. We don't know if it is to do with him, his family or even a case of mistaken identity.

"All we have been able to do is offer our support to the family. They are pretty shaken up."

A police spokesman added: "Reports were received by police at around 3.50am on Sunday morning that two parked cars were on fire in the area.

"A Nissan Qashqai and a Vauxhall Astra were totally destroyed as a result. A further report was received later on Sunday morning, from the owner of another car which had been parked at Laurelbank, that petrol had been poured over the car causing minor damage to it.

"An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Laurelbank area at the time of the incident or anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 287 07/06/20. To submit a report online please use our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"