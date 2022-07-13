Watch: Belfast-born MP thrown out of the House of Commons during PMQs

A Belfast-born MP has been ordered out of the House of Commons by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for interrupting the Prime Minister Boris Johnson during PMQs.

Neale Hanvey, who has served as the Leader of the Alba Party in the House of Commons since 2021, was ejected alongside Kenny MacAskill.

During the exchange at the start of the weekly event, the Speaker Sir Lindsay engaged in a back-and-forth with the pair, saying he would “not tolerate such behaviour”.

"If you stand again I warn you. Shut up,” Sir Lindsay shouted.

He then added: “I now warn the honourable members if they persist in refusing to comply with my order to withdraw I shall be compelled to name both of them which may lead to them being suspended from the house.

"Neale Hanvey I am now naming you and Kenny MacAskill to leave the chamber. Out now, Serjeant At Arms escort them out.

"Shut up and get out.”

Mr Hanvey was previously an SNP candidate for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency but was dropped in the run-up to the 2019 election.

At the time Mr Hanvey said he was “genuinely and deeply sorry” after being suspended by the SNP over anti-semitic language in social media posts.

In 2021 he became the second MP to defect from the SNP and join Alex Salmond's new pro-independence Alba party.

Meanwhile, Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry aimed a series of criticisms at outgoing Prime Minister as he demanded Boris Johnson apologise for his “legacy in Northern Ireland”.

In his question he said: “In a recent opinion poll conducted by Lucid Talk for Queen’s University, only 5% of the people in Northern Ireland expressed any trust whatsoever in this government.

"As the Prime Minister prepares to leave office shortly, will he apologise for his legacy in Northern Ireland - in which powersharing has collapsed, the Good Friday Agreement has been undermined, an unwanted protocol Bill has been imposed on the people and businesses of Northern Ireland and Anglo-Irish relations are in their worst state for 40-years.”

In response, Mr Johnson rejected the criticism and said the government are advancing the protocol Bill.

"No Mr Speaker. What we have got is a Bill to fix the problem of the protocol,” the Prime Minister added.