Watch: Belfast caterpillar ‘apocalypse’ nothing to worry about, say experts

It may look like a scene from the apocalypse, but don’t fret.

If you’ve spotted masses of a wispy, cobweb-like substance clinging to trees alongside hordes of tiny caterpillars in Belfast, it’s just your friendly neighbourhood moth.

Over in the south of the city, a citizen was recently given a fright at what she thought was a spider infestation in some trees along Wynchurch Avenue.

A tree in Wynchurch Avenue in south Belfast is covered in caterpillar nests, which appear as a web-like texture covering all the trees in the area. (Picture by Peter Morrison)

The Belfast Telegraph investigated and it turns out the trees have been home to an army of caterpillars.

The ‘cobwebs’ in question are spun to protect caterpillars — in this case, a species called orchard ermine — from birds and other animals that may take a fancy to them as they munch down on the leaves.

Thousands of small black orchard ermine caterpillars can be seen crawling on the branches, with a carpet of the insects around the bases of the trees.

For all tree conservationists out there, don’t worry, the caterpillars won’t completely defoliate the trees, and in a few months’ time, when they have transformed into moths and the webs wither and fall off, it will be like they weren’t even there.

The name ‘ermine’ derives from the appearance of the moths, which are white with black dots, similar to the ermine fur used on royal robes.

Andrew Crory, Northern Ireland moth recorder at Ulster Wildlife, said that while the invasion of caterpillars and their webs may look “apocalyptic”, there is no need to be alarmed.

“This is a naturally occurring phenomenon that happens every year at around this time. It’s nothing to worry about. The caterpillars in question appear to be orchard ermine moth caterpillars and they are completely harmless,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“They won’t destroy or completely strip the tree or hedge or wherever they happen to be. They’ll have their fill of the leaves, which will then grow back. I have people contacting me all the time asking what to do when they come across these caterpillars and webs, such as whether there is a spray that can be used to get rid of them.

“The answer is to just leave them alone and they will be gone before you know it. The fact that this happens each year, and trees and hedges aren’t being destroyed all over, shows you just how harmless they are. The adult moths are actually quite pretty to look at, but I understand the sight of thousands of little black caterpillars can turn people off.

“The caterpillars will only be there for a few weeks while they pupate and vanish. If it was Halloween, people might not be so turned off, as the webs can look a bit spooky.”

Dr Zoe Randle, senior surveys officer at the charity Butterfly Conservation, explained: “The silken webs are a natural phenomenon and spectacular to see. It’s a protective web for the caterpillars, which will eat away at the leaves of the tree. The webs will have disappeared within a couple of weeks and the tree will fully recover.

“There are eight species of ermine moth found in Britain and most of the species have white or whitish forewings which are covered in rows of black dots — hence the name ermine moth.

“The wispy webs of a few ermine species can be very extensive and completely cover a single, or even several, bushes, trees or shrubs, giving them a ghostly appearance.

“These protective webs can harbour vast numbers of caterpillars, which can defoliate the tree, but there is no need to worry as generally the tree will fully recover and grow new leaves, with the webbing disappearing within a matter of weeks.”

Belfast City Council advised that it will not be taking any action on the creepy-crawlies as they are not a danger to public health.