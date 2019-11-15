Watch: Belfast docks blaze company Devenish thanks fire service for 'incredible effort'

Agri-technology company Devenish has thanked the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for the "incredible effort" put in after a fire broke out at its distribution centre on Duncrue Street.

The blaze started at the company's animal feed storage unit at the M2 Business Park on Thursday night.

"Thankfully, no employees were inside the building during this time and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene quickly," said a spokesperson for the Belfast-based company, on Friday morning.

"We would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their incredible effort to tackle this fire throughout the night. We are now working closely with them and PSNI to establish the cause of this incident and next steps."

Firefighters deal with a major blaze at an industrial premises in the Duncrue industrial estate on November 15th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

At its height, 64 fire fighters were at the scene. Fifteen were at the scene on Friday morning and it's expected numbers will be scaled up as the day goes on.

Fire Service group commander William Johnson said: "There will be a full investigation once the fire is extinguished but that it's not believed the fire was started on purpose.

"The fire was contained last night and we're now focusing on the building itself after making sure the fire didn't spread to other buildings in the area."

He described the blaze as "a huge operation" but said there were no injuries.

Thirteen appliances, along with two aerial appliances, were sent to the scene overnight. A number of roads in the surrounding area were closed as a result.

Duncrue Street was closed on Friday morning.

The fire created a strong smell in Belfast for commuters, which Mr Johnson said was due to the burning of animal feed.

A PSNI North Belfast spokesperson said: "Due to a large fire in Duncrue Street, NIFRS are currently utilising a High Volume Pump that crosses the roundabout at Duncrue Street and Herdman Channel Road.

"This has resulted in a road closure on the Duncrue Street side of this roundabout. Drivers please consider alternative routes as this is not passable whilst the hose is in use. Thank you for your understanding."

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked throughout the night in difficult conditions to bring the fire under control and to protect neighbouring property.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Friday 15th November 2019 Picture by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Duncrue Street fire scene this morning. Four appliances were initially sent to the scene, but this was increased to 13, including appliances with cranes. Fumes from the blaze could be smelt as commuters made their way into Belfast on Friday. Duncrue Street is closed in both directions. Four appliances were initially sent to the scene, but this was increased to 13, including appliances with cranes.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 15/11/2019 Scene this morning after firefighters spent the night battling a large fire at a warehouse on Duncrue Street which broke out shortly after 11pm last night. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Firefighters deal with a major blaze at an industrial premises in the Duncrue industrial estate on November 15th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

