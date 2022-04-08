Watch: Belfast Multi-Cultural Association says ‘hopes and dreams squashed’ after second suspected arson attack on building

The organisers of the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association have described their hopes being “squashed” after a fire at the building in the early hours of Friday morning, the second in the space of 14 months.

The PSNI has confirmed it is being treated as suspected arson and a hate crime and said an investigation is now underway.

In an online statement those behind the grassroots organisation explained they were progressing with the renovation of the building from the previous fire in January 2021 before this latest incident.

"On Wednesday, BMCA finally completed the works on the roof. We were going to move to the cleaning stage,” they said.

“Whilst we still had a lot of concerns about going back to building we were hopeful. Unfortunately, those hopes were squashed again last night after a second attack on the building. We await the authorities for clarity as to what happened.

“But once again, our hopes and dreams of justice went in flames. At present we are not looking to speak to the media or any politicians.”

Alliance Party’s Paula Bradshaw tweeted: “Another pathetic act of intimidation.

“I was in Donegall Pass last Wed. and was pleased to see the work progressing on the building. So, I'm disappointed to see this. Months of effort to rebuild this much-needed and much-respected community facility now majorly set-back.”

UUP south Belfast candidate Stephen McCarthy added: “It is absolutely disgraceful.

"I know many members of the community locally are disgusted with this latest incident and are rightly proud of the peaceful multi-cultural nature of this area. I ask anyone with any information to contact the police.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said six appliances tackled the blaze at the centre and around 30 firefighters were involved in the operation.

They said they were called to the fire at around 1.10am on Friday morning.

"10 Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used 4 jets to extinguish the fire,” they added.

"The rapid response from firefighters ensured that the fire was contained and prevented the spread to the remainder building. The incident was dealt with by 3.40am and the cause of the fire was deliberate.”

PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “This is the second fire at this location since January 2021 and we have therefore commenced a major investigation led by detectives based at Musgrave Police station.

"Police are treating the fire as suspected arson at this time and a hate crime,” he continued.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area late last night or early this morning to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 70 08/04/22.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

“Officers remain however, working at the scene with specialist fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.”

Significant damage was caused to the building last year after the previous arson attack.

The building, a former Presbyterian Church is occupied by the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association and was formerly the home of the now closed Water Margin Chinese restaurant.