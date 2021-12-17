Watch: Belfast Zoo welcomes birth of new baby vicuna

Born during storm Arwen on Friday 26 November, the baby Vicuna can be seen exploring it’s new home under the close eye of mum and dad.

Belfast Zoo has a special new arrival as they announced the birth of a baby vicuna, born during Storm Arwen.

The storm last month might have brought wild conditions to most of Northern Ireland, but it certainly wasn’t the most dramatic event that day at the zoo.

Zookeepers found the adorable new addition cuddled up to mum Aine and dad Ozark in the enclosure the following day.

Read more Belfast Zoo has Christmas all wrapped up for animals

The gender of the baby is currently unknown but Keepers are hopeful that they will be able to confirm this in the coming weeks.

Vicunas are the smallest members of the camel family and originate from South America.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

They were once held in high regard by the ancient Inca population but, after South America was conquered by Spain, uncontrolled hunting for wool and meat almost destroyed the species.

They were previously considered as endangered back in the 1960s, with just 5,000 left in Peru.

However, reserves and conservation now mean today there are over 200,000 living in their natural habitat.

Belfast Zoo has successfully bred this species for many years, in their mountain top habitat within the zoo.

Zoo Curator, Julie Mansell said: “We were delighted to find the baby cosied up with the rest of the family safe inside the den.

“They are really beautiful, gentle creatures that were once at risk of extinction due to hunting for their wool and meat. Áine is an excellent mother and the baby is looking strong and well.”

It’s not the first new arrival the zoo has celebrated in recent times, with the birth of a critically endangered species of gorilla last month.

The western lowland gorilla was born to mother Kamili and father Gugas.