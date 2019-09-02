Watch: Boris Johnson warns MPs not to back Brexit delay

Boris Johnson has said he does not want to call a general election but warned rebel MPs that he will not ask the EU for a Brexit extension under any circumstances.

In a dramatic statement to the nation from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said that talks with Brussels have moved forward in recent weeks because the Government "wants a deal, has a clear vision for the future relationship" and is clear that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 "come what may".

Details of a Bill which aims to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without an agreement have been revealed today.

The Bill requires the Government to either reach a deal with the EU, or gain Parliament’s approval for a no-deal exit by October 19.

A Commons vote on the Bill will take place on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson said if MPs voted against the Government on this Bill they would "chop the legs" out from under the UK's position in negotiating a deal with the EU.

He said: "I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the Government against Corbyn's pointless delay.

"I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts."

Mr Johnson said he does not want an election, but reaffirmed his hope to see the UK leave the EU with a deal.

However, it is thought that if the government loses Tuesday's vote, the Prime Minister will call an election for October 14.

He said: "We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.

"Armed and fortified with that conviction, I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October. A deal that Parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise."

He said negotiators should be able to get on with their work without the "sword of Damocles" of an election hanging over them.

He said: "I don't want an election, you don't want an election. Let's get on with the people's agenda. Fighting crime, improving the NHS, boosting schools, cutting the cost of living, unlocking talent and opportunity across the entire United Kingdom."