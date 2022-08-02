Watch: Burglars steal £8,000 worth of equipment from Maghera hardware store leaving business owner devastated

A business owner from Maghera has spoken of watching “gutwrenching” footage of his premises being robbed.

John McGilligan opened the J3 Belts & Bearings hardware shop with his brothers Jack and James.

This week, they were supposed to be celebrating two years in business together, but instead he said thieves stole an estimated £8,000 worth of stock.

Posting CCTV footage of the incident in the early hours of Monday online, it shows a group of men breaking into the shop and talking casually as they take the items.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McGilligan said the items taken included Milwaukee power tools and Teng Socket sets.

"They broke a window and prised open a window shutter door, but they were on the premises for about half an hour before trying to figure a way in,” he said.

"They’re in absolutely no panic when you look at the footage, it’s f*****g gut wrenching. I’ve no politer way of saying it.

"We only started that business two years ago to the day, in the middle of lockdown. Me and the two brothers, we worked like mad to try and get it up and running and then b*****ds like that come along.”

The incident has been reported to the police, but Mr McGilligan said he was still waiting on CID (Criminal Investigation Department) officers to inspect the premises.

He said he hoped they would come to take fingerprints in an attempt to trace the perpetrators.

The brothers are now hoping to make an insurance claim, but said the business would suffer until then.

"We’re just not the sort of business that turns over £8,000 every week.”

A PSNI spokesperson said a report had been received of a burglary in the Glen Road area of Maghera shortly before 3.20am on Monday.

“It was reported that three males wearing masks and gloves entered a premises in the area at around 2am. A number of tools and cash were stolen during the burglary,” they said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 3.30am, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 222 of August 1.”

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

