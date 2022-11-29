Watch: Burst water pipe in north Belfast causes significant disruption as local school and nursery forced to close

A school and nursery in north Belfast has had to close its doors after a burst water pipe caused significant disruption in the Limestone Road area.

Northern Ireland Water confirmed they are currently carrying out emergency repair work in the area but said there may be a loss of supply.

Writing on social media, Holy Family Primary School and Nursery Unit said: “There is a burst pipe on the Limestone Road and unfortunately, we have to close the school and nursery unit. We have no water for our toilets. This is a health and safety issue.

“Please can you collect your child as soon as possible from the front entrance.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor Conor Maskey tweeted: “Was just made aware of what looks like a sinkhole on the main Limestone Rd (beside the Delaware building / Halliday’s Rd).

“I reported it straight away there and have asked for immediate attention from roads service. Please be extremely cautious if needing to drive in the area.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said: "NI Water is carrying out emergency repair work to a burst water main on the Limestone Road. The location of the burst is making the repair challenging, as there are other utility services in the area.

"However, our teams have carried out rezoning which allows water to be brought from other areas to keep some customers in supply. As the repair progresses, some customers may experience a loss of supply or intermittent supply/poor water pressure.

"NI Water would like to thank customers for their patience while this emergency repair work is undertaken. Further updates will be available on our website at www.niwater.com.”