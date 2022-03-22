Watch: Cavehill fire breaks out overnight as NIFRS attend scene

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were monitoring a fire in the Cavehill area of north Belfast overnight and have returned to the scene this morning at first light.

Concerns were raised on Monday evening after 7.45pm as many residents spotted clouds of smoke and flames coming from the hills.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland and Rescue Service told the Belfast Telegraph that accessing the scene at night is difficult, but they did not believe the fire is presenting a risk.

After receiving multiple calls from the public, an assessment was carried out and no fire crews were deployed last night as there was deemed to be no risk to life or property.

A fire rages on Cavehill, Belfast on March 21st, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The spokesperson added that weather conditions were also favourable, with winds and humidity decreasing.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“NIFRS have received multiple calls from the public to gorse on fire in the Cavehill area from 19.45hours this evening. Further to assessing the area no fire crews are currently deployed, as there is no risk to life or property. This will be reassessed as required.”

Green Party councillor Mal O’Hara was among those sharing photos and messages of concern on social media.

"Not a pretty sight tonight over the city,” he said,

"One of our greatest assets in North Belfast on fire.”