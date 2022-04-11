Watch: CCTV footage shows moment device is detonated at Ballysillan ATM

Police have released new CCTV footage of an attempted theft and explosion at an ATM on the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast.

It happened outside Brian’s Convenience Store on March 1, shortly after 1am, where suspicious activity was reported to police.

When police arrived, the suspect device had detonated close to the ATM which had been “extensively damaged”, an officer said.

Ammunition technical officers were sent to the scene.

CCTV footage released ahead of Monday night’s BBC Crime NI shows a male approaching the ATM before tampering with it, going back and forth for several minutes.

The suspect then appears to strike the screen 4-5 times before securing an explosive type device to the ATM and running away to the entrance of Ballysillan Park.

An explosion is then seen to take place. The suspect returns to examine the ATM, leaving the area on foot, empty-handed through the park again.

The explosion cost approximately £19,000 of damage to the ATM.

Police have described the suspect as "male, tall, approx. 5’10, slim build, wearing loose fitting black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, black footwear and black gloves. Possibly wearing a black mask/balaclava."

The programme appeals to viewers to contact independent charity Crimestoppers. Any details provided will be recorded 100% anonymously before being shared with detectives on each case. The number to call is 0800 555 111.