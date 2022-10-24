Watch: CCTV shows ATM explosion at petrol station

CCTV footage has shown the moment an ATM explosion occurred at a petrol station in Temple, Lisburn.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning after officers received a report of a cash machine on fire in the Carryduff Road area.

A number of men were seen the in the area between 1.30am and 3am before leaving on foot in the Ballynahinch direction. It is not believed anything was taken from the ATM.

The Saintfield Road and the Carryduff Road towards the Temple roundabout was closed as police attended the scene, but the road has since reopened.

Police are at the scene of a security alert following the report of a suspicious object on the Carryduff Road.

A police spokesperson said "Shortly after 3.15am police received a report of an ATM on fire in the Carryduff Road area.

“Officers attended and discovered a suspect device close to the ATM, which did not explode, but we believe at this time was a viable device.

"There was also a fire, which we are treating as deliberate, which has caused extensive damage to the ATM. ATO and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were tasked and attended. The device has been removed for further examination.”

They added “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspects or who has information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Temple area, or anyone with dash-cam footage between 1.30am and 3am this morning.”

Detectives in Lisburn can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency number, by quoting 123 24/10/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.