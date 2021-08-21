Watch: Claims of shots fired by masked men at Derry hunger striker event investigated by police

Police are investigating after footage of masked and armed men at an event commemorating a dead republican hunger striker appeared on social media.

It is claimed the men fired shots into the air in Londonderry to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of INLA man Michael Devine.

One video shows two masked men firing at least eight shots in front of a mural of Devine as several others watch on.

The masked men depart and moments later a memorial to “Vol Micky Devine” is unveiled.

PSNI Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “We are aware of reports circulating on social media of masked men holding what appear to be firearms.

“An investigation is underway.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2840 of 20/08/21.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie branded the masked men “ghouls” and “embarrassing freaks.”

Devine, who came from the Creggan area of the city, died at the Maze prison on August 20, 1981 aged 27 - 60 days after he joined the Hunger Strike.

He joined the INLA in 1974. Two years later, he was arrested after an arms raid in Donegal. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail for possession.