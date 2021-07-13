Watch: Coastguard helicopter lands in Belfast after late night Rathlin Island emergency

A Coastguard team from Scotland was tasked to Rathlin Island on Monday evening following a medical emergency.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm, with the HM Coastguard Helicopter Rescue R199 from Prestwick arriving on the north coast island tasked with a medical evacuation.

A Coastguard helicopter lands at Boucher Road playing fields on July, 13 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The patient on board was air lifted to Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast and was taken by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to hospital.

The condition of the individual is not known at this time.

The Coastguard has been contacted.