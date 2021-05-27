Watch: Comedian Omid Djalili breaks into Northern Irish accent during interview

The comedian Omid Djalili showed off his remarkable Northern Irish accent during a chat with Arron Armstrong on Sky Sports News on Thursday.

The London-born comedian, who also starred in the likes of Gladiator and The Mummy, appeared on the afternoon show to preview the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Djalili, who lived in Coleraine in the 1980s while studying at Ulster University, was chatting to Northern Irish host Arron Armstrong, himself a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast.

Proving he hasn’t lost his ability to pick up the Northern Irish accent, Mr Djalili started the conversation by doing a more than decent impression.

Greeting the show’s host, he said: “What about you Arron. Great to talk to you.

“I love people from Northern Ireland.”

Responding to the comedian, Mr Armstrong responded: “I never tire of it.”

“You never tire of it, it’s great,” added Omid Djalili, before switching seamlessly back to his native London accent.

The 55-year-old has spoken fondly in the past of the period he spent in Coleraine, particularly during his time in the university’s football team, which he described as “the beginnings” of his acclaimed stand-up career.

Spending three-years in Northern Ireland during the worst of the Troubles, Mr Djalili has also spoken previously about his experiences of sectarianism and racism, including being shot at while on a beach in Portrush.

Explaining he wasn’t going to be attending Saturday’s final despite being a Chelsea supporter, the comedian also discussed the issue of racial abuse, following the Manchester United player Marcus Rashford receiving dozens of racist messages after his team’s loss in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Football teams and players across the UK recently took part in a social media boycott after a number of players had been targetted with racist messages online.

“I think it has made no different at all...what we should have done is actually black out social media for a while. I would like to see a black out of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for four days,” Omid Djalili told Sky Sports News.

“Racial abuse is never justified in any shape or form. You can’t call it banter.

“Even in the workplace if you are not pulling your weight, you can’t use a racial slur to get you going.”

Marcus Rashford said he received “at least 70 racial slurs” on his social media accounts after Wednesday’s final.

The UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea is set to kick off at 8pm on Saturday.