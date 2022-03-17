Watch: Controlled explosion of World War Two mortar bomb carried out on Murlough beach

A controlled explosion has been carried out on what is believed to be an unexploded World War Two mortar bomb at Murlough bay in Co Down on Thursday.

A segment of the beach was closed for a time while an Army bomb team carried out the controlled explosion.

In a statement on social media Newcastle Coastguard said: “Part of Murlough beach was closed this afternoon after the discovery of World War Two mortar bomb.

“Newcastle Coastguard team was called to the beach to keep the public safe until an Army bomb disposal team arrived and carried out a controlled explosion.

“The Coastguard is advising anyone who discovers anything suspicious on the beach not to touch or disturb it. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police received a report that an object had been found on Murlough beach in Dundrum this afternoon (Thursday 17 March).

"Police attended the scene and the object was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO). It was found to be a World War Two mortar.”