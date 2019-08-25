Watch: Crowds celebrate cultural diversity at Belfast Mela 2019

The 13th Belfast Mela opened at the Botanic Gardens on Sunday with a colourful parade of dancers, music, a Chinese dragon and a giant replica elephant.

Lord Mayor John Finucane helped officially open the event, which he praised as a "fantastic celebration of our cultural and artistic diversity".

One of the highlights of the event, organised by ArtsEkta, was the parade led by the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, however the entertainment also included a programme of performances on the main stage as well as food, crafts and art.

Meagan Green and friends at the opening procession takes place at the Belfast Mela. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

The 13th annual Belfast Mela attracted its biggest audience ever today at Botanic Gardens as more than 30,000 people celebrated Northern Ireland's cultural diversity with a festival of music, dance, food, arts and much more from around the world.

Nisha Tandon, executive director, ArtsEkta, said the festival "continues to go from strength to strength".