Watch: Customer has narrow escape as PSNI car crashes into Lisburn shop sending stock tumbling

Police officer had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

This is the moment a police car crashed into a shop in Lisburn while responding to an emergency call, with a relieved customer having a narrow escape as stock tumbled round her.

The collision happened shortly after 11.35am on Wednesday on Longstone Street.

Multiple witnesses said they saw three police cars driving quickly down the street, before one swerved to avoid hitting another car driven by a member of the public, which appeared to be indicating to go into the car park of a local Spar store.

No one was injured during the incident, however the front of the Spar shop has been damaged.

A woman who entered the shop seconds before the crash narrowly avoided being hit by the police vehicle. She is understood to be a staff member of a business nearby.

In a statement, a Spar spokesperson said: “Responding to the incident, all staff and shoppers were safely vacated from the store via an emergency exit. The store has now reopened after a brief closure earlier today.”

The store was reopened from around 3pm onwards.

A PSNI crashed into the shop in Lisburn. Credit: Kevin Scott

Anne Troughton, who works at a gift shop across the road from the Spar, said “it’s a wonder no one was killed” in the incident.

"It really is an absolute miracle. That shop never stops, day and night. It’s always busy. I just can’t take it in,” she continued.

“Police cars are always flying out that road at terrible speeds. When you hear the alarms it can disorientating.”

Another woman who works in a nearby café said that she didn’t see the crash, but heard it, and initially thought it was a bomb.

She added that it was “lucky” the collision didn’t occur on the opposite side of the road, as many of the businesses there had customers sitting beside the front windows, and someone definitely could have been seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

"Shortly after 11.35am today, Wednesday 21st September, a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision on Longstone Street, Lisburn,” a spokesperson said.

“The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when they had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with a vehicle driven by a member of the public.

“Damage was caused to commercial premises but thankfully no injuries have been reported at this time.

“Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 635 of 21/09/2022.”