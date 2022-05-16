Watch: Derry City flooding affects local hotel and streets after thunderstorm

Parts of Derry and the northwest have been affected by thunderstorms which resulted in flash flooding.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 10pm tonight.

Early in the afternoon cracks of thunder could be heard and very heavy rain followed.

A hotel, which also operates as a bar-restaurant on the Culmore Road, named Da Vinci’s, has been affected with the beer garden area inundated with water due to an overflowing manhole.

It’s understood that workers managed to clear the rainwater relatively quickly.

Videos have been shared online of flooding in parts of Creggan and the Foyle Road – an area notoriously bad for flooding after heavy downpours.

Water can again be seen overflowing from a manhole.

Another video showed a river of water flowing down Southway in Creggan with individuals warning motorists of difficulty getting up the road.

The Met Office said scattered thunderstorms would develop Monday afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places

It said to expect driving conditions to be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

There could also be delays to train services and some short term loss of power.

And a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

Derry City and Strabane District Council shared information for anyone affected by the heavy downpours.

NI Water said its crews and contractors are investigating reports of flooding, following thunderstorms across Northern Ireland including the Derry area.

"NI Water has also checked its assets, right across the province and they continue to operate normally.

"Contingency measures are in place to respond to any impact on service delivery. NI Water will continue to monitor the situation and respond as necessary,” a spokesperson added.

Da Vinci’s was contacted for comment.