Watch: Doug Beattie describes Bloody Sunday as ‘unjustified’ in online call for ‘compassion and empathy’

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has issued a call for “compassion and empathy” on the 50-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday as he described the massacre as “unjustified”.

He also called on people to “stand up and say what happened on that day was wrong”.

Mr Beattie posted the message on social media, as he said people from all communities in Northern Ireland should “stop and reflect” on the events of that day.

The leader said people must “remember the families” who lost loved ones and “vow it to never happen again in the future”.

Events are taking place in Londonderry on Sunday to mark 50 years since Bloody Sunday.

A remembrance march in the city involving relatives of those killed and injured is one of a series which has taken place over the weekend.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972 in the city.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

In a video message, Mr Beattie described Northern Ireland as a “wonderful place”, but reflected on the “brutal and savage history”.

“We have been ashamed by many events in this last 50 or 60 years. This weekend we commemorate one of those events,” he said.

“At this time, regardless of which history or community you come from, we should all stop and reflect that there are families out there even 50 years on who still feel the hurt and pain of what happened that day.

“If we are to show real compassion and real empathy we should be able to stand up and say what happened on that day was wrong.

“Time may well be a healer for some, for others it is not. The pain is as raw today as it was 50-years-ago. We also know there are many families who are in the same position of things that happened over our past.

“It is an anniversary we have to remember. It is an anniversary we have to reflect upon, but above all things, we must remember the people.

“We must remember the families and we must vow it to never happen again in the future.”

Captioning the message on Twitter, Mr Beattie added: “We all hurt the same, we all grieve the same & the pain of the past is not always washed away with time.

“The events of 50yrs ago today were unjustified.”

On Sunday, the crowd gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Later, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will deliver a recorded message to the Bloody Sunday families.

The president's message will be shown publicly during the commemorative event Beyond the Silence, which will take place before a limited audience in Millennium Forum Theatre.

His message will be broadcast on a large screen and the occasion will be livestreamed to an online audience.

The event will be hosted by actor Adrian Dunbar and will feature tributes to the victims, as well as music and public performances.

The forum will fall silent on Sunday at the precise time when 50 years earlier paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside.

