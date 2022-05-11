Watch: Duchess of Cambridge helps Northern Irish student solve crossword puzzle with royal inside knowledge

A 21-year-old from Lisburn received some royal assistance on Wednesday after the Duchess of Cambridge helped him solve his crossword puzzle.

Statistics student Jack Baird was involved in the special interaction with Kate during her visit to the University of Glasgow alongside husband William.

During a walkabout by the Duke and Duchess, the Northern Ireland student tested the future Queen's knowledge of royal finances outside the university’s James McCune Smith learning hub, the main campus building for undergraduates.

He said: "I was stuck with my crossword from The Times, I do it every week.

"It was seven down and the clue was sovereign's annual allowance.

"I knew it was civil 'something' and I asked Kate and she said 'civil list'.

"She looked very excited when she got it."

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing - particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Adding that the crossword was from last week, he explained: “She looked thrilled I think she thought 'I wouldn't live this down, if I get this wrong'."

The student confessed to being a concise crossword fanatic, and after pulling a large selection of puzzles from a pocket was ribbed by friends who said he had been known to ask people for answers when queuing outside Glasgow clubs.

William had also joined his wife during the walkabout in Glasgow and earlier they had met students who described a project that provided the community with laptops, free internet and IT mentoring to get them online, when many activities moved onto the internet during the pandemic.

The Duke also joked about Kate becoming broody when they visited a school where she cuddled a baby, sang along with children and spoke to young pupils.

As the couple began their visit to the school, close to the banks of the River Clyde in Inverclyde, the William joked: "Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?"

The engagements in Scotland by the couple form part of a UK-wide tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Earlier this week it was announced William and Kate will also visit Wales as part of the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will go to Northern Ireland, and the Princess Royal will visit Scotland.