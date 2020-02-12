Watch: Duchess of Cambridge Kate has a ball on visit to Co Down farm

Warm welcome for Duchess of Cambridge on first solo visit to Northern Ireland

NEWTOWNARDS, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. This visit is part of her Early Years Foundation Survey. Five Big Questions, aiming to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed both visitors and animals alike during a guided tour of an open farm in Co Down in what was her first solo visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Kate - known as Lady Carrickfergus when in Northern Ireland - was on a day visit to one of our most popular family attractions, Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, which attracts 74,000 visitors each year.

Despite the chilly weather conditions, it was a warm welcome for the royal, who was dressed perfectly for the farm visit in a Barbour jacket and Penelope Chilvers knee boots.

During her flying visit, the mother of three met with local representatives of the Early Years organisation and families who have benefited from the work of the charity.

It aims to support expectant parents, mums and dads, and carers of children up to five years old.

While chatting with parents, the 38-year-old also found time to interact with the farm animals, helping little Newtownards girl Jane Thompson (4) bottle-feed a lamb.

Her mother Nicola (40) told the Belfast Telegraph that her daughter was delighted to meet "the princess".

"It was really nice. She's just very natural with the kids," she explained.

"We're here today because Jane goes to Glenbrooke Nursery which was one of the nurseries invited to come along here."

The Duchess also met with the Ark's more exotic residents, an alpaca and a corn snake called Sophie.

Kate expressed amazement as she held the pale yellow reptile, confessing it was the first time she had picked one up, offering a child next to her the opportunity to also touch the snake.

"She's got the most amazing skin. This is the first time I've ever held a snake like that. How cool is that?" she explained.

It appears the royal may have had somewhat of a fear of the species, as Ark owner Stewart Donaldson joked that he had been informed beforehand that Kate wasn't particularly keen on meeting Sophie.

He told this newspaper that he was delighted to welcome the royal visitor to the farm in what is a very special year for the attraction, which he runs with his wife Lorraine, daughter Lyndy, and son-in-law Stuart.

"It's our 30th anniversary. We're all very excited. It was quite a job keeping her visit secret. We had only 10 days' notice," he explained.

Read more Duchess of Cambridge opts for practical and familiar style on Northern Ireland visit

A plaque to mark the farm's milestone was unveiled by the Duchess, who was presented with flowers from Lorraine.

She said in a speech that it was a "pleasure" to welcome the Royal Highness to Ark farm.

"Thank you so much visiting here today," she added.

Looking on with pride was Newtownards woman Jacqueline Gibson, whose family business had provided the plaque.

The 59-year-old had come along to meet Kate with her husband Brian, daughter Susan Russell and twin grandchildren, Harry and Annabelle, aged four.

"It's a very big day for us. We only found out a few days that this was happening," revealed the grandmother.

Mr Gibson added that his grandchildren had been granted special permission from their school in Donaghadee to be there for the day instead of being in the classroom.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meets children from two local nurseries and (left and below right) animals including a lamb, snake and an alpaca, during a visit to The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards

"The school was trying to work out who the special VIP was," he laughed. His grandson, Harry also presented Kate with a floral bouquet a moment which his mum, Susan, said filled her with pride.

"Kate also spoke to Annabelle, telling her she loved her pretty dress," she added.

During the tour, Kate also spent time speaking to parents, carers and grandparents of children about some of the challenges they face.

She listened sympathetically as she moved around tables in the cafe as she was told about issues before moving into a private conversation. Other parents, who had waited patiently outside from around 10am for a glimpse of the special VIP, spoke of their excitement of being part of the occasion.

Gareth Alexander, who came along with his four-year-old son James, said it was great Kate had made the trip to Co Down.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards

"It's fantastic she's here to mark the farm's 30th anniversary," he said.

Fellow Bangor parent Claire Savage, who was with her daughter Alexa (4), agreed.

"I think the parents are more excited than the kids," she said.

"I've always wanted to meet Kate and say hello. I don't think the kids know what's going on."

Meanwhile, Kate's passion for early child development impressed student Nadine Calar, originally from Belfast but now living in Newtownards, who met the Duchess with her son, Ayaz (3).

"She asked me why I was studying early years and I told her that the first four years of a child's life are the most important," said the 25-year-old.

"So I said that I would like to learn more and she replied that she too would like to know more." Nadine added: "Kate was just so down to earth. She was so genuine as well. Kate was very good with the children."

After her tour, the Duchess made the journey to Scotland where she visited a cafe run by a homeless charity in Aberdeen.

NEWTOWNARDS, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and children from two local nurseries have an encounter with a snake during a visit to The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. This visit is part of her Early Years Foundation Survey. Five Big Questions, aiming to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess's Co Down visit marks the fourth occasion she has visited Northern Ireland.

Last February, Kate and husband William spent three days here, conducting engagements in Ballymena, Belfast and Fermanagh.

The royal couple also crossed the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in 2016, five years after they came to Belfast in the run-up to their wedding.

On Tuesday it was announced Kate and William will be making their first official royal visit to the Republic next month.

Details of the trip have not yet been released, but it has been reported they could visit Dublin and Cork between March 3 and 5.