Watch: Duchess of Cambridge on Northern Ireland visit to Co Down farm

NEWTOWNARDS, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. This visit is part of her Early Years Foundation Survey. Five Big Questions, aiming to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

NEWTOWNARDS, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has an encounter with an Alpaca during a visit to The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. This visit is part of her Early Years Foundation Survey. Five Big Questions, aiming to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th February 2020 - HRH The Duchess of Cambridge pictured at The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards. During her visit to the farm, HRH will met with local representatives of Early Years and families who have benefitted from the work of the charity. Young children from two local nurseries were also present. The Duchess received a guided tour of the facility, meeting with the owners and staff of the family-run farm and viewed various animals during her walkabout. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

NEWTOWNARDS, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps feed a Lamb with children from two local nurseries during a visit to The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. This visit is part of her Early Years Foundation Survey. Five Big Questions, aiming to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to The Ark Open Farm, at Newtonards, near Belfast, where she is meeting with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge helps children feed a lamb during a visit to The Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast, where she is meeting with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge helps children feed a lamb some milk during a visit to The Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast, where she is meeting with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge strokes an alpaca during a visit to The Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast, where she is meeting with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge (left) at The Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast, where she met with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to a young boy at the Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast, where she also met with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of the public as she arrives at The Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast, to meet with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge meets members of the public at the Ark Open Farm, in Newtownards, near Belfast, during a visit to meet with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge shields her eyes from the sun as she meets members of the public at the Ark Open Farm, in Newtownards, near Belfast, during a visit to meet with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising young children for her Early Childhood survey. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 12, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge strokes an alpaca during a visit to The Ark Open Farm, at Newtownards, near Belfast. February 12, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge was in Northern Ireland for a visit of Ark Open Farm, which celebrates its 30th anniversary, in Newtownards on Wednesday.

She met with families and children for a tour around the farm, which is set in 40 acres and is home to a variety of animals - including some exotic species.

The farm visit is part of a whistle-stop tour to Northern Ireland to highlight the Duchess's support for the Early Years programme, which aims to support soon-to-be parents.

Owner Stewart Donaldson who runs the popular family attraction with his wife, Lorraine joked that he had been warned beforehand that there is one particular Ark Farm resident the Royal wasn't keen on meeting - a snake.

Mr Donaldson told Belfast Telegraph that he was delighted to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge to Ark Open Farm in what is a very special year for the family-run farm.

"It's our 30th anniversary. We're all very excited. It was quite a job keeping her visit secret. We had only 10 days notice," he explained.

"We have a plaque which Kate will unveil to mark our 30th anniversary."

Father Gareth Alexander who came with his four-year-old son James to meet the royal said it was great Kate had made the trip to Co Down.

"It's fantastic she's here to mark the farm's 30th anniversary," he said.

Fellow parent, Claire Savage who was with her daughter, Alexa, agreed.

"I think the parents are more excited than the kids," she said.

"I've always wanted to meet Kate and say hello. I don't think the kids know what's going on."

Following a tour of the farm, which was the Duchess's only engagement in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, she travelled to Aberdeen.

