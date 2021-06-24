Watch: East Link Road remains closed on Friday following flooding as water supply restored to homes

The East Link Road in Dundonald remains closed to drivers on Friday afternoon after a burst pipe left homes without water and the road “totally impassable”.

Northern Ireland Water had confirmed disrupted water supplies in the area had been restored to homes, with their live website showing no issues in the Dundonald area as of the afternoon.

The road itself however remains closed while continuing work is carried out. Road users have been advised to avoid the area, while local access is maintained for residents.

Those on the Old Dundonald Road and between the Icebowl towards the A22 Comber Road are also advised to allow extra time on their journey due to the disruption.

On Thursday east Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said: “Water has been restored to Dundonald. With thanks to @niwnews for their perseverance to resolve.”

The road was closed near the Old Dundonald Road as a result of flooding in the area, which left road users struggling to drive past.

Other road users have shared videos of the flooded road.