Watch: Emotional moment Lady Mary Peters comes face-to-face with 1972 Olympics rival Heide Rosendahl for documentary

Northern Ireland’s celebrated Olympian Lady Mary Peters has taken part in an emotional reunion with her former track rival and friend Heide Rosendahl to mark 50 years since she won gold at the games.

In the 1972 Munich games, Peters competed for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, winning the gold medal in the women's pentathlon.

To win the gold, she narrowly beat the local favourite, West Germany's Rosendahl by 10 points, setting a then world record score.

Celebrating that moment, the 83-year-old has taken part in a new documentary - 72 - A Gathering of Champions – with the reunion a complete surprise to the former BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner.

During the clip shown, historical footage of Lady Mary’s winning moment is shown alongside the moment the pair embraced following the final race.

The scene then cuts to the Belfast resident explaining how she knew she'd won the gold medal after Rosendahl put her hands on her shoulders to congratulate her.

As the clip continues, Rosendahl can be seen approaching Lady Mary before tapping her on the shoulders.

As she turns round, Lady Mary says: “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness. Oh wow, it's so good to see you.

“Oh wow this is a lovely surprise.”

Responding, Rosendahl asks: “Oh, you didn't expect me?”

Lady Mary then replies: “I didn't, no I didn't. Oh wow, this is special. Really special.

“That’s what the Olympics is all about, is the friendships and the memories and the joy of sharing.”

The clip of the paid meeting has been viewed online more than 68,000 times so far.

Since their fierce competition at the games, the pair have become friends with Rosendahl even set to visit Belfast and appear at a special event honouring Lady Peters in the Europa Hotel next month.

Lady Mary will be joined at the event by BBC Sport’s Nicola McCarthy, as the pair step back into the 1970s and revisit the Olympian’s favourite moments from a glittering career.