Watch: Firefighters battle double car fire in west Belfast on New Year's Eve

Police were called to the scene on Pembroke Loop Road on Thursday night after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Sergeant Begley said: “Shortly after 9:25pm, it was reported that a Citroen Berlingo and a Renault Laguna were involved in the incident.

"The Citroen Berlingo was alight upon arrival of police and was extinguished by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. The drivers of the vehicles were not in the area following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1647 31/12/20. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”