Watch: Firefighters extinguish ‘accidental’ blaze at Anchor Bar in Newcastle

More than a dozen fire appliances have extinguished a blaze at the Anchor Bar in Newcastle during the early hours of Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4am at the premises on the Bryansford Road, with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirming eight appliances attended the incident.

They said support was received from crews in Newcastle, Knock, Downpatrick and Rathfriland.

Social media footage captured shows crews working at the scene of the incident overnight.

Firefighters have confirmed the incident is believed to be an accidental ignition.

The Bryansford Road still remains closed on Friday morning, with police confirming it is closed between Central Promenade & Shimna Road.

Belfast bound traffic has no through route from the Kilkeel side of Newcastle.

Police urged drivers to use the Moyad Road and the Slievenaman Road to get to Bryansford and onwards towards Belfast.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in a non-residential property which had also spread to an adjacent non-residential property.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 4 jets and an Aerial Appliance to extinguish the fire.

“The incident was dealt with by 8.44am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”