Watch: Firefighters tackle blaze at Newtownabbey house after overloaded socket sparks fire

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident took place at at Forthill park in the Ballyduff area and was reported around 12.14am.

Three appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene - one from Glengormley and two from Whitla Street fire station in Belfast.

The four occupants of the house were all outside and did not come to any harm but the house was “badly damaged”. The fire was brought under control at 2.06am.

Group Commander Suzanne Fleming said the first floor was “well alight” when firefighters arrived.

"It was an accidental fire in a bedroom and believed to be electrical from an overloaded socket,” she explained.

Group Commander Fleming said the occupants were all downstairs and didn’t realise the fire had developed until they heard a loud bang.

NIFRS stressed the importance of having working fire alarms at home and ensuring the batteries are working.

“The main thing for us in this instance is that the smoke alarm wasn’t working.

"It is really important to have an alarm for early detection. Please check your smoke alarm and make sure you have one on each floor of your home that is working,” Ms Fleming concluded.