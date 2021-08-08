Watch: Fireman swoops to rescue as ‘Smoky’ the seagull gets into a flap in Portrush

High drama as unlucky bird becomes entangled in town’s banner

There was a rescue with a difference on the north coast after a gull became stuck on seafront signage.

Concerned members of the public wanted to shimmy up a pole in Portrush to save the unlucky seagull, so firefighters had to step in.

An officer was dispatched to assess the danger — not so much to save the seagull, but to prevent any harm to members of the public who were determined to free the distressed bird, said David Nichol of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Members of the public were trying to get the bird," Mr Nichol said.

"They were endangering themselves.”

He added: "We are a nation of animal lovers, of that there is no doubt."

The Saturday evening drama on Kerr Street began after passing strollers spotted the stuck seagull, flapping its wings and squawking as it made futile attempts to free itself .

A number of people reportedly attempted to climb the near 50ft-high pole, which displays the seaside resort’s name.

Calls were made to the fire service as a crowd gathered to watch the drama.

"An officer was sent to assess the situation and saw that the public were endangering themselves," said Mr Nichol.

"It was his professional judgment that very clearly there needed to be a rescue."

It was decided to then send one crew member armed with a 40ft ladder, to the scene.

A fire officer was sent up and managed to free the entangled bird within seconds.

The seagull, not knowing it was so close to freedom, flapped aggressively as the officer neared.

A now substantial crowd of onlookers clapped and cheered, first when the bird flew to freedom, and then when the fire officer stepped back on the ground after the slow descent down the long ladder.

"This only took a short period of time to resolve and there was no impact on our ability to respond to any emergencies," Mr Nichol said.

"There was a real potential for serious harm if we had not taken the steps that we did."

The firefighter added: "We have no information as to the current condition of the trapped seagull."

The gull quickly flew away, but locals had already given the bird an appropriate nickname in honour of the rescue by the fire service — Smoky.