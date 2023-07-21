Watch: Footage circulating on social media appears to show wallaby walking across road in Co Down

Footage of a wallaby/kangaroo crossing a road in Co Down has been circulated on social media

A video which appears to show a kangaroo or wallaby type creature standing in the middle of the road in Co Down has been circulating on social media.

The footage shows a driver stopping at a junction where the animal is standing in the middle of the road.

The driver of the car states they “almost hit” the animal before it makes its way over to the other side of the road.

Watch: Wallaby on the loose in Co Down

Wallabies, alongside kangaroos, which are similar in appearance, are native to Australia and not found in the wild in Northern Ireland.

Despite the recording claiming the animal was spotted in the Lisburn area, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council confirmed it was recorded in the Ballynahinch area.

Therefore, it falls under the jurisdiction of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council who have been contacted for comment.

The USPCA also confirmed they were aware of the footage.

The footage comes almost a year ago after a similar incident when the public were warned of reports a wallaby was on the loose in Co Tyrone.

The escaped animal, named Winnie, was later recovered “safe and well” after it went missing following the delivery of two baby wallabies to the Glenpark Estate in Omagh.