Watch: Footage emerges of gunman firing shots at Crumlin hairdressers

Footage has emerged of a gunman repeatedly firing shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The sinister footage appears to have been filmed on a camera phone and shows the gunman coolly walking up to the Main Street premises and opening fire.

In the video the gunman, dressed in a black hooded top, light trousers and face mask, approaches the front of the hairdressers and fires five or six shots at the windows.

The incident happened at around 1.40am on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but damage was caused to the windows of the premises.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Speaking following the shooting Sinn Fein South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney said residents of Crumlin were in shock.

“Whilst no one was injured during the incident, it has been met with shock and disbelief by the local community," he said.

“I unreservedly condemn the use of firearms on our streets. This incident has served only to instill fear in the local community and has caused disruption to residents during the follow up police operation.

“I appeal to anyone with information concerning this incident to assist the PSNI in their investigation.”

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

The gunman fired multiple shots at a Crumlin hairdressers.

Alliance MLA for South Antrim John Blair said the attack was worrying for residents and the local business community.

“This incident will cause concern to local traders who are working hard in the run up to Christmas providing jobs and supporting the local economy," he said.

"Crumlin residents are angry that guns have been brought onto the streets and I would condemn whoever was responsible in the strongest possible terms."

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"The investigation into a shooting incident at commercial premises at Main Street, Crumlin, in the early hours of Tuesday 26 November continues," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 79 of 26/11/19.

The scene on main street in Crumlin, Co Antrim, where shots were fired through the window of a hairdressers in the early hours of November 26