Watch: Former Iraqi refugee proves huge online hit hurling against the walls of Stormont

Abood Al Jumaili was viewed 150,000 times within eight hours of posting his puck-about video to social media

A clip of Iraqi-born hurler Abood Al Jumaili hurling a sliotar against the walls of Stormont has been viewed nearly 150,000 times within a few hours of being posted to Twitter earlier today.

A member of St John’s Ballinteer club in Dublin, Abood met with MLAs and the Irish Government Secretariat in Belfast this week to discuss cross-community work and equality across the island of Ireland.

Known by many as Bonnar Ó Loinsigh, Dublin GAA appointed him as their first ever Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador earlier this year. He took on the new role to help the athletic organisation promote Gaelic games across all of Dublin’s minority and religious communities.

Abood moved from Iraq’s war-torn capital city of Baghdad to Ireland 14 years ago, when he was aged just nine, and didn’t know a word of English.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He fell in love with hurling as a teenager and has been posting hurling videos to social media for around six years now. With Thursday’s clip, he wrote: “At lunchtime, it was a sin not to go out and hurl! #Hurling against the walls of #Stormont . Now that’s lovely hurling!”

It has even been shared by a number of high-profile GAA personalities including Derry GAA legend Joe Brolly, whom Abood also met with last month. Many online commenters even made jokes about trying not to break the parliament building’s windows.

Later on Thursday, Abood tweeted: “Very productive meeting at the @IrishSecretari1 office in Belfast. Discussed diversity, equality, inclusion and the promotion of a positive & mutually beneficial relationships amongst the people living on the island of Ireland.”

Derry GAA and broadcasting star Joe Brolly with Abood Al Jumaili

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old also had a puck about with the hurlers from St Brigid’s Gaelic club in Belfast.

In 2020, Abood went viral again with a video of a speech he made at Croke Park, where he shared his GAA journey with fellow Muslims after the association made a historic decision to host Eid celebrations at their headquarters.

He even took on the nickname of 'O'Loingsigh' in tribute to Clare hurling legend Colin Lynch, as he became fanatical of the GAA star after watching old footage of him in action.