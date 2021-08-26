Watch: Gary Lineker, Stephen Fry and Matt Lucas welcome Brooklands Primary School pupils back to school

Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker was among the celeb shout-outs for Brooklands’ first day back to school

The pupils of Brooklands Primary School received a warm welcome back for their first day of school from some familiar and famous faces on Thursday.

Gary Lineker, Stephen Fry and Matt Lucas all shared encouraging words for the new term in a video that P7 teacher Mark Henry created, which also includes clips from the Dundonald-based school’s teachers and other staff members.

Mr Henry told the Belfast Telegraph he researched many celebrities’ agents and managers online, and messaged them to see if there was any chance of being sent a recording for the children of Brooklands’ return to the new year.

He was also grateful to the BBC’s London studio, for filming a professional news-style introduction clip with Reeta Chakrabarti, who presents the broadcaster’s flagship news programmes.

“They actually went out of their way to be kind to us,” said Mr Henry.

“Stephen Fry is a complete gentleman. He came back literally hours later to say, ‘wow, what a school you have!’

“There was no script sent to anyone. My boss is Jeremy Armstrong, the principal, and he was actually very overwhelmed by what Stephen said.

“I found his message to be very warm and endearing.”

In his clip, actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry mentions how “it’s been such a weird year and a half, especially for children.

“You’ve had your lives turned upside down more or less, and all the blood run to your cheeks.

“You’re the right way up now for school we hope, and I trust you’ll be happy. And I trust you’ll continue to make Brooklands the leading school not just in your area, but just about anywhere frankly.

“I’ve been reading about you and the wonderful things you get up to.”

Brooklands is no stranger to the limelight prior to these celeb shout-outs. Last December, Eamonn and Ruth Holmes attended the school’s open day.

During a reading week in March, Britain’s Got Talent presenter and children’s author David Walliams also sent a greeting.

Of course, celebrities can be very busy people and not everyone Mr Henry reached out to was able to reply, but in the future, he’s hoping for possible correspondence from some A-list Hollywood stars.

“It would be great to get a role model that the girls look up to, like Ariana Grande or Miley Cyrus, or Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, as some of our senior pupils are like a whole new generation of Friends fans!

“The whole point of this is to create a welcoming community feel. Our school is just on the edge of a working-class housing estate here in Ballybeen,” he added.

“It’s not about ‘oh look we got all these celebrities’, it’s just about putting a smile on kids’ faces and a lot of parents had smiles on their faces too.

“It sort of enthuses people that school’s OK again. We’ve come through a lot with Covid, but school’s open again and it’s a safe place to be.

“We’re a very family-orientated school and it’s just about showing that life is getting better again.”