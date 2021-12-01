Watch: Gerry Adams visits Santa in west Belfast as he prepares ‘little united Ireland gifts’ for Christmas

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams called in to see Santa, who was busy building some “little united Ireland” presents, in west Belfast.

Posting a video on Facebook on Wednesday, Mr Adams was standing in a dimly lit alleyway in Ballymurphy and said he was out looking for inspiration for “some light” during the cold and dark evening.

He came across the very Christmassy home of Paddy and Mary McManus as the Jingle Bells theme played in the background.

“Hello folks, it’s Gerry Adams here,” he said at the beginning of the video. “It’s Covid time, Christmas is coming, it’s dark and it’s wet and it’s dismal, and I’m looking for some inspiration for some light.

“And I heard a rumour that some intrepid republicans here in the middle of the Murph we’re making little presents for you - some little united Ireland presents - that Daidi na Nollag, Daidi Christmas and his little helpers are working away.

“So I’m going to see if I can find some light here to see what’s happening.”

After going inside, Santa told Mr Adams he had “some presents for Christmas regarding a united Ireland”.

The former Sinn Fein leader responded by asking Santa: “Knock, knock…”

“Who’s there?,” asked Santa.

“Jing,” said Mr Adams. “Jing who?” Santa laughed, before both Father Christmas and Mr Adams sang the Christmas classic, Jingle Bells.

Santa and his helper were working on a jigsaw, united Ireland Christmas cards, Santa hats and Christmas baubles.

“Have a great Christmas,” Mr Adams told viewers. “2022 is coming. Have a good New Year.”

The video was made as part of an Irish unity campaign.

This is not the first time Mr Adams has taken part in light-hearted videos after promoting a Sinn Fein cookbook in 2018.

“When I was putting this book together, there were a number of suggestions for what we would call it,” he said.

“Long Quiche, the Peas Process, Come Out You Rack of Lambs - but we settled for The Negotiator's Cookbook.

“It's a must for every kitchen cabinet.

“In the course of the talks process and in particular when we returned to Stormont, the Sinn Fein team fed ourselves.”