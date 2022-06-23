Watch: Guard of honour in Dungannon as late Tyrone GAA star Damian Casey repatriated

A guard of honour for the late GAA star Damian Casey has taken place in Dungannon with hundreds lining the road as his body was repatriated to his family home.

Crowds gathered at Quarry Lane in the town from around 6pm on Thursday as the local community turned out to show their support to the prolific sporting player.

His club Eoghan Ruadh shared a video of the moment a car carrying his remains passed onlookers, captioning the video: “Welcomed our hero home tonight. Wake on Friday and Saturday from 10am. We ask all attendees to come to our hurling club at 97 Donaghmore Road for transport.”

The service for the prolific hurler (28), who died suddenly last Friday at a hotel in Spain, will take place at St Patrick’s Church in the town on Sunday at 2pm.

Described as Tyrone’s 'greatest ever hurler’, an outpouring of grief has ensued for Mr Casey over the last week.

At the weekend, a vigil was held by Eoghan Ruadh and this week a book of condolence for the talented sportsman was opened online by Mid Ulster council.

Attendees to the vigil were asked to all wear GAA jerseys and a statement from the Casey family was read out.

They said: “Our family has been hit with the worst news imaginable, and our hearts are broken.

“Words cannot express how devastating news of Damian’s death has been.

“We thank everyone for the support we are receiving from the local community and across the country.

“We ask that everyone avoids idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what has happened.”

A flag at the club grounds was also flown at half mast.