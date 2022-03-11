Watch: Historical abuse victims refuse to accept 'qualified' apology from church and institutions

Apology was issued by five main Stormont parties alongside institutions referenced in Hart ReportVictims told they were failed by the stateSpeaking afterwards, a number of victims said they couldn't accept the long-awaited apology

Victims and survivors of institutional abuse between 1922 and 1995 have heard a "heartfelt" apology from five of Stormont's parties, alongside representatives from religious orders.

A number of victims and survivors have said representatives from churches and institutions have "failed miserably" by delivering an apology with qualifications.

They say there was "no emotion or ownership" and institutions should forget about conversations and get on with contributing to a redress fund.

Speaking after the Stormont apology, Jon McCourt of Survivors North West, said: "One of the things that we were all raised with was this thing about atonement and a firm purpose of amendment. I don't believe that the church and the institutions atoned today and I don't believe that there was a firm purpose of trying to put this right.

"The way they can put it right is to do what the religious orders have just done in Scotland and make a significant contribution immediately to the redress fund."

Peter Murdoch, a former resident of Nazareth Lodge Orphanage, said the apology came 30 years too late for him, and said he could not accept it.

He described being abused over five years, and said as a child he regarded the institution "like an SS camp".

He said his brother Charles was also in the institution and suffered throughout his life with alcohol because of the experience. He died on December 1 2021.

Mr Murdoch said he has PTSD because of his experiences over the last 30 years. "I have been in and out twice of prison because of snapping because of what happened to me," he explained.

"Why did they not apologise 30 years ago. Thirty years ago, they hopefully would have meant it. In my personal opinion I can't accept the apology but for anybody else it is completely up to them. My brother, if he was alive today, he would have cried."

Ministers from five of the Assembly parties earlier told those gathered in an emotionally charged sitting of the Assembly that they were "truly sorry" for the suffering endured by many during their childhood when under the care of the state.

Apologies were also issued in the chamber by the six institutions investigated during a 2017 inquiry by Sir Anthony Hart – with the Sisters of Nazareth; De La Salle; Good Shepherd Sisters; Sisters of St Louis; Irish Church Missions and Barnardo's all making separate statements.

Former first minister Paul Givan and then deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced in January the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the power sharing executive.

However, since then the DUP has resigned the First Minister role, in protest at the workings of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, initially leading to some doubt as to whether the apology would take place.

Delivering the first apology, DUP education minister Michelle McIlveen said: "Today we say that we are sorry

"Whilst in the care of the state you were made vulnerable, we did not ensure all our residential homes were filled with love and safety.

"We did not ensure these homes were all free from hunger and cold, from mistreatment and abuse. It was the state's responsibility to do that, and it failed you."

She added: "We neglected you, rejected you, we made you feel unwanted. It was not your fault. The state let you down."

Alliance Party justice minister Naomi Long said the Assembly chamber was a "fitting and proper venue" for the apologies to be delivered.

She told the chamber: "This is where our laws are made, where we, ministers and those responsible for governing, are held to account.

"We are united in our acceptance of responsibility. No-one can undo the past; nor can we undo your past."

Mrs Long added: "Children suffered in the most vile and unimaginable ways; with life-changing and lifelong consequences for many of the victims.

"The damage experienced by many is not in the past but is a heavy burden they have continued to carry into adulthood, into day-to-day engagement with society, and into relationships.

"It is a burden that continues, to this day, to have an impact on victims and on their families."

SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said no apology could make up for the failings of the past.

She added: "But we hope that our clear and outright acknowledgement will bring some relief.

"We know that many children suffered greatly as a result of being separated from their families.

"Some experienced neglect and emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hand of those who were supposed to care for them. We know that many of you were exposed to a harsh environment."

Ulster Unionist health minister Robin Swann said that the experiences of victims and survivors had taught ministers a lot.

He added: "We want to acknowledge all of you who had the courage to speak up and highlight the most horrendous abuse, abuse that no child should have to endure.

"This was often done at great personal cost.

"What happened to each and every one of you was wrong.It should not have happened and it is critical that every possible step is taken to ensure that nothing like this happens to any other child in the care of the state, ever again."

The final minister to deliver an apology, Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy, acknowledged that the apologies had taken too long to be delivered.

He said: "The apology we offer you is unconditional.

"We should have protected you and we did not. We are sorry. You were harmed by those who should have cared for you. We are sorry. You told the truth, yet you were not believed. We are sorry. We are responsible. And we are so very, very sorry."

